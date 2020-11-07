EU top diplomat congratulates Biden

Brussels 07.11.2020 The head of the EU diplomacy Josep Borrell has congratulated the candidate of the Democratic party with the election victory. “I warmly congratulate President-Elect

Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Record voter turnout expressed will of the American people for change.Great day for US and Europe, we look forward to working together with new administration to rebuild our partnership” the diplomat wrote on his Twitter micro blog.

Meanwhile a series of President Trump messages have been removed from Twitter, which has been actively filtering his communication with the American people, contesting the outcome.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land, you’ll see,” Trump said, adding “We think there’ll be a lot of litigation, because we cannot have an election stolen like this.”

#Trump vows to deliver truth on #USAelection2020 to American people – lawsuits inevitable on massive "late" postal ballots, named "election after election". https://t.co/OLGspJC8CC — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) November 7, 2020

“The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” Trump said.

“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” Trump added. “Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.”

Trump accuses Biden of 'rushing to falsely pose as winner,' vows to move forward with lawsuitshttps://t.co/UlfS5c0Chw — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2020

AMENDMENT:

Over the past few weeks the president and his cabinet have prepared the different scenarios with regards to the elections in the USA, and coordinated with Member States, the EU official said.

President Charles Michel was today in touch with the Chancellor Merkel and other leaders to communicate simultaneously.

Following to the discussion, 7 PM was the hour that was agreed upon to congratulate the President elect and the Vice President elect following the result in Pennsylvania, while showing respect for the electoral process, the official has underlined.

AMENDMENT:

Our best wishes to the next US President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris. The world needs a strong relationship between Europe and the US – especially in these difficult times. We look forward to working together to fight COVID-19, climate change, and address rising inequality. pic.twitter.com/JWfEEtHJSC — David Sassoli (@EP_President) November 7, 2020

